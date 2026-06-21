Lion’s Honey
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A New Language
Marquez Scoggin: The People’s Artist Competition
Jun 21
•
Jon Murphy
5
2
5
The Big Muddy Monster
Listen now | Bigfoot in Southern Illinois, Bone Memory, Honesty
Jun 19
•
Jon Murphy
8
8
7
5:31
Three Oak Trees
words with roots
Jun 12
•
Jon Murphy
14
8
9
Everyone Needs A Schtick
Court rather than kidnap
Jun 4
•
Jon Murphy
12
13
3
May 2026
Storytellers and Schtick Spielers
Honey or Money?
May 29
•
Jon Murphy
13
8
5
Growing Up With Anglo-Romani Gypsies
Diddikai
May 26
•
Jon Murphy
8
12
4
Smoke Renders Sunlight Dull On The Horizon
When meme becomes fact
May 20
•
Jon Murphy
7
9
5
Oak & Grand
A Poem
May 18
•
Jon Murphy
10
10
3
Redbird Soul | Bluebird Heart
Watch now | A recording from Jon Murphy's live video
May 12
•
Jon Murphy
17
17
7
59:33
The Trumpet Man
A Folk Tale
May 9
•
Jon Murphy
13
5
6
Quiet Gardener
A Poem
May 1
•
Jon Murphy
11
1
4
April 2026
Everything Starts With Eve
A Poem
Apr 23
•
Jon Murphy
14
5
4
© 2026 Jon Murphy
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