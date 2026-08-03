My wife and I sat up late the other night sharing our dreams to each other. I showed her the John Henry story and the plans I have for it, how far I want to take it. We talked about the idea of the handmade life.

I’ve carried that handmade, do-it-yourself notion perhaps my entire life. My parents tell me that, once I could walk, I would grab the entire gallon of milk out of the refrigerator and carry it to my mom when I was hungry. I couldn’t really talk yet, so I just grunted and mimed “fill up my bottle, please” and made it happen.

My dream home has always been a house decorated with nothing purchased but everything made. Walls filled with my own artwork and rooms furnished with hand-crafted furniture. That hasn’t quite happened fully. Only one bathroom is close, where I remodeled everything and built a vanity with one 4’x8’ sheet of birch plywood. The vanity is a simple design but only cost $120 for the total build.

My wife is similar. She thrifts and goes antiquing. Although not everything is hand-crafted by me, nearly everything in our house is thrifted and hand-selected by her. She also spearheads the homeschooling.

Last year was our first year. The only hiccup my son had was needing help with reading faster, but his comprehension was good. So this year, Reading is going to be more handmade.

Aesop’s fables, Shel Silverstein, Jonathan Pageau’s Fairy Tale collection, Irish folk tales, a book about Listening to Animals, and much more. If all goes well, the final reading assignment at the end of the year will be The Blackbird Ballad by fellow Substacker Liv Ross.

I’m not afraid of using contemporary sources from Substack to build an education. In fact, I think it’s one of the best ways to utilize the space. I am always fishing for good stories and poems to pass down to my kids. Some of the better children’s poetry I’ve found is on Zane Paxton’s Substack.

When my daughter gets here, I’ll rock her to sleep by reading her The Moth Keeper and Silver and Gold written by another fellow Substacker, Mandy Morris. And when my kids reach high school and learn about World War 1 & 2, they will be assigned Wasted Blood by Josh Datko.

I don’t view homeschool as a way to shelter, but as a way to guide and teach how to wrestle with things. In my eyes, the only way to truly honor the fallen and those who have served is by living an honorable life, by being truly human. You can’t be truly human without seeing things in their fullness. That’s the goal really— to be more human.

Recently Jonathan Pageau gave a speech at the ARC conference (Alliance for Responsible Citizens) and he had this to say:

Learn poems, read fairy tales, go camping, grow a garden, be involved in your community, your family and pray.

Learn Poems

“We don’t read and write poetry because it’s cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. And medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for.” - Dead Poets Society.

There is surviving and then there is becoming more human . Poetry does both.

Read Fairy Tales

It’s no secret I am fond of old stories. I choose ones that I know can mature well inside of my household. I would include non-fairy tales as well, like parables, fables, folk tales, myths and whatever James Hart is up to. In my opinion, he is only second to Martin Shaw in his storytelling prowess.

Few people can tell this story like James does here. The opening setup alone is more challenging than many would think. And why James? why a story like this? Because when he tells it and puts his heart behind it and his thoughts around it, you walk away seeing all humans as more human. James Hart’s work on Substack is the Pappy Van Winkle of the top shelf selection.

Go Camping

I’m lucky to say my kids actually enjoy listening to some of my Substack stories on long car rides when we go camping. Around the fire, they like trying to tell their own stories. It’s good practice because it’s bad luck to be caught without a story.

Camping is the ultimate time and place for swapping stories. Being outdoors hits different. There is a reason so many poems are written about leaves and trees. There’s hidden music out there in nature like the secret cord David played.

I prefer to tent camp, myself. It’s rough sleep (but what isn’t for me?) In my opinion, the more primitive, the more alive you feel. The less you have, the more creative you have to be and the more practical you have to think. All classrooms fluidly merge in nature. Hikes work wonders on kids and miracles on adults.

Get Involved In Your Community

Sports are great for kids too, and a good way to get involved in the community, especially in a small town like the one I live in. I help coach youth football. If my schedule was more regular I’d get in the mix even more. I love the game of football. My boys aren’t necessarily enthused about playing but they need to learn how to show up and still give effort even when they don’t feel like it, that’s part of their education. It’s the one thing they have to participate in simply because they are my sons and I know what it offers them as people.

It doesn’t have to be sports though. I’m shocked at what my local library is able to provide and get funding for. Church’s are always up to something needing more hands. Whatever it may be, being involved and in-tune with the local world within your physical reach is a way to bless the ground under your feet.

Grow A Garden

Supporting local is to be more human, which is to see the world less like a mainstream media news story and a lot more like a Joshua Luke Smith poem. Just have a listen to Sunflowers in Babylon:

“If you knew tomorrow the world would end, and today would be your last, how would you spend it? He said- I would plant an apple tree. The Greeks believed a society only thrived when people plant trees they know they’ll never live to see.”

“Plant a garden in Babylon, against the seeds your soil battled against for so long”

But of course there is always the other option…

The one where we ignore everything made by hand because of convenience and we outsource ourselves to the artificial life. And we make artificial of things that never reach a baby’s crib or a 3rd grader’s classroom, and the words of great writers are never passed on for parents to give to their children because the words became less human. A life where we pollute sentences by asking a machine (instead of humans) if our human words are in fact human enough? Then change them according to a machine’s recommendation to make it “less machine generated” now. (?????) The whole method is less human, not more.

Perhaps, the 16 month old who lugs milk up staircases to be fed is still in me somewhere. I seek a handmade life where I make things, coach football, and use the work of my Substack peers for its intended purpose— to make the generation we are responsible for more human and more alive.

If there is one thing the story of John Henry has to tell us, it’s that taking a swing at beating the machine is worth it but you have to swing with all your heart, and never let go of the hammer you were born with.

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