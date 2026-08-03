Lion’s Honey

Lion’s Honey

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Mandy Morris's avatar
Mandy Morris
2dEdited

I loved this so much because it resonates with the life my husband and I are trying to build. My husband built our kitchen with his own hands, and it’s one of my favorite parts of our home because it carries his work and care with it. We’re trying to embrace a more handmade way of living, too. The one place we’re still growing is finding a strong local community.

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1 reply by Jon Murphy
Henny Hiemenz's avatar
Henny Hiemenz
17h

Have you ever had any Pappy? (I haven’t).

Happy to help with any football related stuff once things progress from the lunges!

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