Have you ever listened to someone talking and realize, oh, I’m in the presence of greatness. This person is truly brilliant? That’s how I felt when I met Marquez Scoggin.

In April, I took my kids to Marquez’s art studio—Project X— located in nearby Carbondale, Illinois. We were greeted by Marquez, his son, Artist, and his daughter, Masterpeace. He set up blank canvases on the tables and provided paint and brushes for the kids. Our kids painted kangaroos and cowboys while he and I chatted about his work.

I quickly learned Marquez’s art isn’t just visually pleasing, it speaks a message.

Literally.

The colors are part of an alphabet he invented. The sequence of colors form words and phrases with its own dictionary and syntax called Language X.

Earlier that morning I had just published a poem I wrote called, I Know Why The Old Man Don’t Speak. As I talked with Marquez, he told me how his art journey started when his mother was terminally ill and couldn’t speak during the last week of her life. The experience in those last days refined him to focus on every word and only speak words of love and life back to the woman who gave him both.

Having just written a poem about the mystery of sitting in silence and discovering new life flowing on the other side of it, I was deeply moved to be standing in front of a person who had walked that path in the most difficult of ways. All while we were being surrounded by his artwork that lined the walls like secret windows into a bilingual universe that speaks love and beauty at once.

Marquez’s art is made of what he is made of— love, language, the love of language, bold color, and his instinct to share humanity with humanity.

After his mother’s bout with cancer, his new perspective led him to drop out of law school in order to pursue a new life as an artist. After his wife returned from a trip to Madagascar, he found the connecting cord and inspiration to what he has built today.

Language X gets deeper in its brilliance. It’s phonetically considerate to all ages as Marquez studied child language development in order to create what is theoretically the most baby friendly language.

I’ve shared his work a few times in the notes section, but this time I’m sharing in a post because Marquez is currently a quarterfinalist to receive The People’s Artist Award. The winner receives $25,000, a feature in Artforum magazine, including other opportunities downstream from its prestige.

I can’t imagine any of the other 3 finalists have an idea this ground breaking, genius, and comprehensive.

Marquez does not have a large following. And that’s why I am sharing this. He needs our boost.

At this phase of the game—in these kind of contests—the people with the biggest following usually win. Not to mention, extra votes can be purchased.

Marquez is the underdog, currently in 4th place and voting ends Thursday, June 25th at 9:00 pm.

You can vote daily and for free.

Should you choose to donate money for extra votes, feel free!

I am only asking for your one free vote each day for Marquez.

Click here to vote

It should take you to this ⬇️

We all know the most subscribers and followers doesn’t always translate to the best in the field. There’s a chance to flip the script on the big chip bullies and allow a true artist with true brilliance take what they deserve.

Marquez Scoggin Instagram

Project X Instagram

Language X Instagram

“Peace and Love”

In case you were wondering:

I am not affiliated with Marquez or his business. I do not and will not receive a dime for sharing or promoting his work. I am simply trying to help him on my own accord because I believe in him and his work. I’ve never met a more deserving person.