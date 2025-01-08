Amani

Today’s story takes us back to another womb of a woman. I wish I could say all was well and stayed well; that not a single dip in circumstances occurred, but that’s not quite how life works. Life gives us journey instead. And thank God for that, because without the journey there would be little for life to give us.

And so, with that, let’s get to the story…

This young mother was quite a ways in her gestation, able to feel every kick and turn of the daughter inside her belly. The baby was as restless as the environment the mother found herself surrounded by. She feared her daughter may turn out to be another seed carried away by the vultures and crows that circled in the skies above her head. Not to mention the coyotes she called neighbors. She was wise enough to recognize that the ground she stood on lacked the proper sunlight and nutrients required for the a good seed to remain good as it grows. Before long, the weeds began to starve all of the flowers in the garden.

The only thing that comforted this young mother was telling stories to her daughter in her womb. Stories her mother told to her, passed down by her mother’s mother and her mother’s mother’s mother and so on.

She finished her last story with a wish wrapped in a prayer. She closed her eyes and climbed to the highest altar she could find inside her worried heart. She wished for her daughter’s story not to be written by the evils that surrounded their lives, but authored by the goodness, instead. And here’s the kicker: even if that meant it wasn’t her.

Even if that meant it wasn’t her.

That’s a deep wish by the way. A wish like that has big ripples. One can make waves with a wish like that.

When she opened her eyes, she saw a dove take off toward the sky with something in its mouth. This young mother may have prayed from the highest altar her heart could climb, but the dove flew to the highest altar there is, and dropped the mother’s wish from its beak at the feet of the Almighty.

They say that God was so moved by it, He immediately knew the story He wanted to tell through the child’s life. And because the story came from such a wish, God made it so that Amani would be her name, which means “wish.”

He whispered in the dove’s ear all of the lyrics and rhythms, the beauty, the longings and conquering that would take place in her life. Every imaginable twist or turn that makes for a great story, He whispered it to the dove then and there.

The dove’s responsibility then was to impart to Amani all it was told about Amani through Amani’s mother.

The alarm went off in the mother’s body signaling it was time for Amani to enter the world. The mother was assisted into a boat to cross a river where the closest hospital was located across the banks. She boarded the boat ready to crossover, but the river had other ideas. Soon after they drifted off, swift waves came crashing in, flipping the boat and tossing everyone into its roaring.

The mother woke up in a different place. She put her hand on her navel but her daughter was gone. Hovering over her was a dove holding an olive twig in its mouth. It dropped the twig at her feet and shared everything that had occurred.

She was told she had given birth on the river that day. A cote of doves carried Amani across the waters to the other side. Most importantly, she was told the story God had written for Amani’s life. Her eyes welled up at the colors she could picture in her daughter’s life.

It broke her heart that she would never be able to make it across the river; that she would not get to be the one to tell Amani her story. She closed her eyes and returned to the highest altar in her heart. On it, she left a second wish. A wish for Amani’s story to still be told, no matter what. No matter what. No matter what.

Once again, the faithful winged-being flew to the highest altar there is. The Almighty’s heart dropped when given the news of the mother’s wish and all that unfolded. He was reminded of the time His son had entered this world, so He grabbed the dove with a righteous intensity and said,

“Find the girl! Her story must be told. Her story must be told. Her story must be told!”

So downward and to the other side of the river the dove darts to find Amani. Asking all around for her whereabouts, no one seems to know the answer. Eventually, a little birdie standing on a grapevine claims to have the answer. It tells the dove that Amani is still in the hospital room waiting for a mother.

So that’s where it went.

The dove flies over to the hospital and there Amani lay. Big eyes, beautiful brown skin, chunky and peaceful swaddled inside a thin blanket. There in that room, the vast goodness of a Creator held hands with all the small, menial specifics of an innocent and forsaken newborn. It was a divine moment.

Just like all divine moments, it required a divine message be given.

However, the dove isn’t sure who to drop the story off to. How would Amani’s story come through her mother when her mother is on the other side of the river? It’s not like it can be whispered into Amani’s ear. She is too young for that kind of exchange. It had to go through her mother.

Such is the design of the Creator:

That which comes to the child, will first come through the mother.

(That includes who our fathers are as well)

According to Amani’s story,

“… Her mother will hold her in her arms and say with conviction and sincerity, ‘Anything that comes to you, my child, will first come through me’”

There, the dove sat next to Amani wondering what to do. It cannot violate the details of the Almighty’s orders, nor let the divine moment pass. So, as wise as a serpent yet innocent as a dove, it pulls off a divine trick, and the story was imparted.

The dove nestled God’s story in Amani’s hair, on her skin, and in the wrinkles of her hands; written in the sacred ink of Heaven in the language only her mother would be able to read and speak. This way she was permanently marked with her God-given destiny, no matter where she ended up.

After the impartation, Amani opened her eyes and the dove flew off toward the sky with nothing in its beak.

Then one day, a couple walked into the room where Amani laid. The woman looked at her swaddled in her bassinet. She was immediately awestruck at the words of Heaven written all over Amani’s skin, hair, and hands.

Mesmerized at the divine glow beaming from this little girl, she picked her up. While rocking her in her arms, she said to her with conviction and sincerity,

“Anything that comes to you my child will first come through me.”

The woman began to read to Amani the sacred story God had written. They were stories within stories. Included were the stories Amani was told while still in the womb. Those were the ones nestled in her hair. A signature wink from the Almighty.

As Amani listened to her story be told to her by her new mother, they say Amani’s hair stood up and her skin began to tingle like it was being activated. Her fingers curled like they were grabbing every word her mother spoke. They say Amani started to come alive for the first time, but in that sacred second way.

The way no one can see, yet they can't live without.

The way that makes our foot steps spell out God’s Will in the story of our lives.

The way that makes us look at a person like Amani, and see Almighty for ourselves.

All of this from the story given to Amani, as Amani, for Amani, because God had a story to tell us through Amani.

And they say and say truly:

When Amani’s mother finished reading her God’s sacred story— in that divine language only her mother can read and speak— Amani became so full of life, so full of love, that she was ‘born again’ in that moment; right there in the arms of her mother. Just as it was written. Just as God said it would be.

That’s the end of this story but, for Amani, it’s only the genesis.

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