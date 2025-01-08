Lion’s Honey

Lion’s Honey

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Maria Corazon de la Cruz's avatar
Maria Corazon de la Cruz
Jan 10, 2025

As a mother, I have to say that this is such a very beautiful story! I am reminded of the times when my sons were birthed and the stories I used to whisper to them and how their eyes locked on to mine as they listened as if they could understand every spoken word. And as I look back through the years and back to the present, I’m inclined to believe that they did! I might not be around to the very end, but if I am, I’ll let you know.

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1 reply by Jon Murphy
Cassandra Theodora's avatar
Cassandra Theodora
Jan 17, 2025

🕊🤍

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