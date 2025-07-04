American
A Poem
American
By Jon Murphy
It's the taste of tobacco on your lips Sweet, with a bitter reality that can turn a stomach unacclimated to the risks of independence. The zest of grit, Finished with charred after-notes of Triumph and Disaster Paired with the aromas of Belief. They linger in the air
With the buzzing jolt of innovation That strings behind desires of simple living Like newly-weds dragging canned-goods from the bumper of a Tesla As they drive away into the future.
No matter how bright her presentation, She is remembered through a sepia lens Nostalgia is her pheromone Humor, her analgesic relief
As satisfying as the pop of a tab
On a can of aluminum sweating cold inside your hand
Cl-ck-pffh!
Ahh, the taste of American
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