What a story this one is! Very Shakespeare. Very King David. Whiffs of Herod at times.

Deirdre of the Sorrows forces me to explore the differences between what is hiding and what is veiled in my own life.

I think back to the Druid’s prophesy— the notion of Beauty and Danger arriving like Siamese twins. I wonder if that’s limited to Deirdre’s looks, or does all beauty come with inherent risk? Was that a prophesy or just a universal law being stated? Not to say that all danger is beautiful, but that Beauty itself may have a wild twin we ignore.

Recently, I’ve been extremely humbled by the World Cup fans visiting the U.S. They have ranted and raved at how wonderful and beautiful America is. I’ve been most encouraged by the courtesy American’s have been credited to show.

It’s true, America is captivating, but on the other side of that coin is all the war and all the scandals that take place in order to maintain the beauty we keep here. You don’t ever get just one side of a coin, you get the whole coin. There’s heaven and then there’s hell. There’s love and there’s war. There’s Beauty and then there’s Danger.

Too much beauty, and jealousy sleeps outside your door like a wolf in heat. I’m reminded by the story that veils and coverings aren’t always to suppress what is beautiful, but protect it from those who will mishandle it.

There’s a difference between hiding in fear and being veiled. Humility screens the radiance of Confidence so its light doesn’t blind others, and force them to dim it themselves. Coverings, whether visible or virtuous, create a sacred space for the right kind of suitor to enter beauty in the right kind of manner. It may be the pending Girl Dad in me, but that notion seems right to me.

I’ll end on the question the story of Deirdre asked me, and maybe you can ask yourself:

What in my life is veiled versus what in my life is hiding?

‘Til next time!

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