Lion’s Honey

Lion’s Honey

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Ryan Small's avatar
Ryan Small
Jun 4

I’m really enjoying these Jon, I am the non-schtick guy that battles with self promotion. I am going to work on it!

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Justin Patrick Moore's avatar
Justin Patrick Moore
Jun 4

I really like this piece Jon.

I agree with you about self-promotion. It is hard to do, but its necessary if you want to have your stuff be read. There was a learning curve there when I published my first book, but luckily have a good publisher and he was able to be a guide.

It's also why I ended up on substack. I have had my own website for a long time, but it doesn't get as much engagement. People read it, but don't comment really, so I don't get that rapport. Here on substack, when I started crossposting my pieces, there is a lot more activity.

I was resistant to any kind of social media for a long time (beyond email and blogs and forums)... but I had to put myself somewhere. This place has been good so far.

As you know, you get more bees with honey... or "court rather than kidnap."

Good stuff here.

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