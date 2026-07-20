Today’s poem serves twofold. It’s part of a cassette project I’m working on titled, Respect The Woo. It’s also my participation in an organically grown Substack trend dubbed “Hot Ghazal Summer.”

I have a big soft spot for married couples. Especially faithful ones who still woo their spouse, or even speak well of them behind their back. It’s a beautiful thing to do that, and will prompt applause from me every time. It doesn’t make me an overachiever in this area but I think I have my moments at times. At least I hope.

Either way, what I can say is— I respect the woo. And that’s what I’m looking for.

Marriage is a sacrament. There is holiness in sexiness and freedom in the ring. That’s the motivation behind the cassette project. The topic of sex is often so taboo that tasteful erotic romance is scarcely attempted, leaving us left with only slop to accept. So I wanted to take shot at walking that line because Woman is the glory of Man. All life enters through her loins. All fathers must pass through her to be crowned as such. Therefore, the bride is worthy of effort; worthy of respect; worthy of woo— in all her days.

And since marriage is sacramental, this is exclusively for the married folk!

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you have a ring on your finger, keep whispering sweet nothings. Keep going on dates. Keep grabbing a handful when you walk by and behind. Let it be known.

Now for the poem…

(hit play and listen along as you read)

Flesh of My Flesh

0:00 -2:40

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Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Linen secrets spill to the floor, unveiling the chic of your skin, Eyes bespeak the course of hands, admiring the physique of your skin, Pheromone prayers release invocations offering rapture, Breasts aflame with passion begging teeth to bite the peaks of your skin Chests collide like clashing tides never to recede from your skin, The aroma of your hair inhaled like burned perique from your skin, Rings wrapped like legs around sacred fingers in need of more skin, Eros enters your Fertile Crescent between the crease of your skin, Sirens learn new songs from the lilt calling from the deep of your skin, I lay intoxicated off white wine flowing from the barrique of your skin, On my back, fully enchanted, you swallow me whole, Ribs belly-dance playing hide-and-seek from your skin Your body: the pratique of Existence, all Humanity is received from your skin, Flesh of my flesh, bone of my bone, basking in divine radiance I leak from your skin

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published bespeak : to claim or engage with beforehand “Eyes bespeak the course of hands, admiring the physique of your skin” perique : an overwhelmingly potent pipe tobacco “The aroma of your hair inhaled like burned perique of your skin” lilt : a joyful rhythmic song with a fluctuating pitch “Sirens learn new songs from the lilt calling from the deep of your skin” barrique : a small oak barrel used for storing and aging wine (the wood impacts the softness and elegance, adding fuller flavor) “I lay intoxicated off white wine flowing from the barrique of your skin” (multiple interpretations are warranted here) pratique : (maritime law) permission given by port authorities to load or unload a vessel “Your body: the pratique of Existence, all Humanity is received from your skin”

Lion’s Honey Recommendation:

Make that someone feel sexy today.

It’s too hot to be wearing clothes all day anyway. It’s Hot Ghazal Summer after all.

Make your intentions known!

Here’s a song for your Hot Ghazal Summer playlist because I know you have one ;)

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