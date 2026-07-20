Lion’s Honey

Lion’s Honey

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Mandy Morris's avatar
Mandy Morris
3h

I think you’ve outdone yourself with this one. My favorite so far.

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1 reply by Jon Murphy
Justin Patrick Moore's avatar
Justin Patrick Moore
4h

Damn. You nailed it Jon. That was awesome. I especially loved the internal rhymes of perique, barrique, pratique. Damn. Fantastic ghazal.

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