Lion’s Honey

Lion’s Honey

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Henny Hiemenz's avatar
Henny Hiemenz
May 26

This is crazy.

I love Snatch.

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1 reply by Jon Murphy
Amanda Neibch's avatar
Amanda Neibch
May 26

This is AWESOME! I have always been fascinated by where the origins of this language came from. It is such a learning experience for the rest of us when we were in high school! I have fond memories of friends from Orient teaching the rest of us! Lol!

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