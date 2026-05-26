Everyone who grows up in West Frankfort is bi-lingual to some degree. Not necessarily fluent. We’re barely fluent in English half the time. But there’s a different language that we keep in a sort of back-pocket dictionary, you could say. Usually it’s only swear words we learn.

In 7th grade English class this girl, Crissy, sat behind me. We never talked before this day. She was fairly chatty and kept calling things gatti (gaw-tee). I thought she had a weird speech impediment trying to say “dirty” given the context, but when I realized she was saying gatti, I had to ask what it meant.

“It’s gypsy slang,” she said, “means something is bad, or undesirable.”

Then she rattled off a gambit of other words that I had never heard. At lunch I asked my friends if they knew any gypsy.

“Diddikai, mush!”

“Suv, gare. You don’t know any gypsy?”

Everyone who did know it either had family from Orient, someone from Orient on their grade school basketball team, or in their class to teach them just like Crissy taught me.

I have no idea how Romani slang became prominent in Orient, IL. My best guess is the coal mine drew them in back when Little Egypt was the top coal producing area in the country during the 40’s and 50’s. What’s also strange is how the vast majority of last names in Orient are Irish or Old English surnames.

I’ll be honest, if the Guy Ritchie film is accurate at all, it would make sense that the Orient folks were Irish travelers. The common attitude and values they possess align with the Irish travelers aka the “pikies” portrayed in the movie Snatch. The Orient culture revolves around fighting, drinking, working for cash, prop bets and bartering.

The arm wrestling champion at my high school was a 150 lbs Orient native. Totally unassuming in his stature, and weight classes didn’t exist. Just a scrawny dude who never played sports or lifted weights with an undefeated arm-wrestling record over a 4 year span.

When I worked construction, my truck was in the shop so I had to ride to work with a coworker who was a Diddikai. Contectually, that means he wasn’t ethnically a Romani, but he was definitely adopted by them. This guy drank 30 beers a day, and you couldn’t even tell until he started creeping into the 20+ range. That’s 11,000 beers per year, by the way. Unbelievable numbers that’ll make your yox pop out.

We had a new job-site to get to. He was my ride, so I asked him on the way, “How far away is this place?”

He replied, “About 4 beers. Keep your yox peeled for muskers.”

I’m here to tell you that his answer lives on a jersey that hangs from the rafters of my heart. Quite possibly the most Orient thing ever said. And there I was being paid $12 an hour to hear it. Distance inventively measured by beers drank is the funniest a gatti habit can get.

So if you want to learn a little Anglo-Romani slang, here’s my back-pocket-dictionary of terms most commonly used around here:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Woman = jivvel ( jiv-vil ) Man = mush ( muh-sh ) Boy = gare ( g-air ) Butt = bull Eyes = yox Breasts = berks Outsider = Diddikai ( did-ek-eye ) Look = dik ( d-ick ) Police = musker F*ck = suv ( suh-v ) Car = vorter Penis = cory ( kor-ee ) Vagina = minge ( min-j ) Bad = gatti ( gaw-tee ) To ruin something = suv the prey

This contrived list of slang terms is enough to equip you to be able to hit on a gypsy (if you so choose), warn others that the cops are coming (if you find yourself committing a crime with a band of gypsies that need warned), and coin new words for the only body parts Orient gypsies care enough about to coin.

So dik here, mushes and jivvels, if you enjoyed this read, don’t suv the prey by not leaving a comment or something. Otherwise you’re a gatti diddikai minge that no one wants to lay their suvvin’ yox on.

Also, if you have any info on history of Anglo-Romani travelers in American coal towns (especially in the Southern Illinois area) I’d love to find the origins of this phenomenon, so please let me know.

Aside from that, here’s another scene from Snatch.

‘Til next time!

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