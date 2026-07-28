Lion’s Honey

Lion’s Honey

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Ryan Small's avatar
Ryan Small
4d

Jon, some really deep stuff here. I wonder many times whether choosing a difficult path is worth the price. I think in a sense we have to count the costs on our soul and costs for those we love. I hope you know where that line is within yourself, my friend, don’t get lost in those turbulent seas.

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Mandy Morris's avatar
Mandy Morris
4d

My heart really went out to you reading this. I love that, in spite of everything you carry, your children still get stories about wolves and giants. There’s something deeply beautiful about that.

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