95% of people live the norm, meandering through life as if bad things will never happen to them. And they should, in a way. Then there are those that live in the 5%, chronically aware of the things that get fed to dissonance. It’s like being let in on one of life’s little secrets. Tragedy is the key inside the house where the secret is kept. We enter with spares hidden under porch plants. Ones dispatchers tell us are there.

“Their 5% is our 95%”

Firefighters and paramedics are supposed to save lives. That’s what we got into this business to do. It doesn’t always happen though. Sometimes they don’t make it. Sometimes they are old. Sometimes they aren’t old at all. And sometimes you have to host a makeshift funeral for a tiny person in the back of the rig, remaining stoic while your guts are being pulled from your throat.

You tell yourself it’s not about you. Who are you to cry? It didn’t happen to you. Tighten up.

You can’t share the details with anyone, so you learn secrets to things you were never supposed to know.

If you have the secret, you might walk into your own kid’s room when it’s quiet. You see socks and tiny shirts on the floor and your mind imagines them never being worn again.

It didn’t happen to you. Who are you to cry? Tighten up.

You look out the window. A car drives by and you imagine your kid in the street. The readiness you were trained to have starts kicking in out of nowhere. Take the worst-case scenario and work backwards. You imagine the worst: the sound, exhaust fumes, the lifelessness, a helicopter landing in the field next to your house. You know how it goes, just like all the other times.

Would it be like any other patient?

Would I freeze?

Oh shit. I didn’t even think about freezing.

Oh shit. What if I froze?

My own kid!

Oh shit!

You snap back and continue looking for the remote but it takes a minute to remember that’s what you were doing. Who knows how long you spaced out, quietly imagining the 5% world you will clock back into 12 hours from now. You tell yourself to tighten up. It didn’t happen to you. And you do. You tighten all the way up.

“You okay?” Your wife asks.

“Yeah.” In a way, you are.

“What are you thinking about?”

“Nothing.”

“You seem pretty concerned about something. What is it?”

Sometimes it’s easier to start an argument. Better for her to be mad at you than to hand her unsolicited horror she doesn’t know she’s asking for. Plus, it’s like a Russian nesting doll. It hatches other thoughts. Once you get so far down the line you don’t know where to start if you tried. You’re free floating in a stream of consciousness.

It’s impossible to answer her question as simple as it may be. So on bad days you start an argument so you can disappoint her because that’s easier to bounce back from. That’s what you think. That’s part of your bullshit; your poorly constructed barbed wire fence you built around your internal pasture that needs bush-hogged.

What helps is a nice time. Sunlight. Wine. Music. Thank God for music. A day at the winery, until your eyes fully wake up. On the inside you are grinning ear to ear. In your head are all kinds of conversations you want to have with people. But on the outside you are closed and stoic. Emotions trapped behind glass. It’s been 3 shifts in a row on 2 hours of sleep and the days in between felt like failures because you tried catching up on sleep. Plus, all you can think about is if the severed limb you found in the grass ever got reattached. You sit there behind sunglasses quietly rooting that it did in silent prayer. You imagine them walking into the venue you’re at, all four limbs and everything. How amazing would that be? To shake that hand!

“What are you thinking about?”

“Huh? … nothing.”

A couple drinks later and you relax into normalcy, into more shareable thoughts and simpler conversation. You start talking about music. Thank God for music.

Drinking helps but it has a limit. You’re a 5 percenter, you’ve seen what it can do. No one in your family or your church wants you to say it helps though. When it comes to their 95% existence, they’re right. But they don’t know what a relief it is to finally take the edge off and be able to enter into the moment at hand. They don’t know you haven’t had a sleep schedule in 13 years, or that you work 60+ hours a week just trying to function half the time. Every third day is 24 hours of ‘think, don’t feel—just results.’ No one comprehends 24-hour shifts. How could they? And honestly, they really don’t need to. It’s not about others conforming to you, it’s about you conforming to them.

Unfortunately, you drink too much to ever be a deacon, you’re too ‘profane’ to teach anyone anything, and you spend too much time in the underbelly to share the same common complaints as everyone else. Every sermon feels geared toward the 95%. But it should be that way. There’s no category for the 5% and you’re too tired to plead a case for it. It would probably just cause confusion. It’s not like you want anyone thinking like you anyway. You just want a nice time. Common grace is enough. So you let them be disappointed in you. It’ll be easier for both of you.

Doctors have a name for it. The secret, that is. It’s been bastardized to no end. There’s no utility in accepting it. That’s for the 95 percent. Unlike most of the other secret keepers, you have more days of ‘tragic dances’ still ahead of you. 20 more years worth of likelihood that you’ll be on scene when anyone in your small town dies during that time. So the best way to handle a 5% diagnosis is rejecting it. You need that knife between your teeth. You want firefighters and paramedics to solve problems and save lives, not tell you how sorry they are with frogs in their throats. Humanity takes on a different form in the 5%.

If I’m honest, I’d tell you how I barely believe in someone saying sorry. “Apology rejected.” Just knock it off and I’ll forgive you like it never happened. No apology needed, just results. But that’s the harsh straightforwardness of 5% thinking. “Saying sorry doesn’t change a thing.”

Except it does. It makes you more human. It keeps you from turning to stone. You remind yourself, “It’s the little things. It’s the little things.”

The time between shifts is readapting to the 95%. That means locking barbed wire stories in your chest and hiding them in hard-to-reach corners of your attic. Most of the time it’s no big deal, other times it can be a crown of thorns. After work you have a 6 minute drive home to undo it all and become a 95 percenter; unless you’re on call. Then you’re a fish out of water for however long you’re on the hook.

Every third day you disappear from your wife and kids for 24 hours into a mystery world called “work.” They’ll never see you do your job. You can’t share your stories with them, so when you are at home you drink a lot of coffee and tell your kids old stories about wolves and beanstalks and a kid who brought a bear back to the campsite once. You tell them about heroes that outsmart giants and reverse witches’ spells because you’re a 5 percenter. You know there is no bubble. You know they’ll have giants and dragons and spells of their own to deal with one day like the ones you deal with now.

And you do it all for the 95%. So it can continue to exist. Because we need it to. Because everything that matters and everyone you love is a 95 percenter and two-thirds of the time so are you. It just doesn’t always feel like it. But when it does, it’s everything. You feel 95% whole.

As for the rest of it, the other 5%, well, that becomes the quiet things that no one ever knows.

After thought:

The 5%.

This will probably be the only time I write about my job. I don’t know what good it does to share all this. I also don’t know what good not sharing it does either. It’s just the world I live in.

“Their 5% is our 95%.”

That’s what we’re told. The challenge becomes not making the 95% of normality only 5% of our own life. And we have to do that without losing our edge.

The more I pour into work, the more work robs me of home and vice versa. Pouring too much into home sounds like the obvious no-brainer, but too much of that can cost me my life if I’m not sharp enough at work. It’s like sleeping next to two wives under a comforter only big enough for two. You constantly have to choose one or the other, or let yourself freeze for their sake. The analogy is fitting because the sleep is awful. You learn levels of exhaustion you didn’t know existed. It’s like drinking age straight from the bottle.

It’s easy to turn to stone. It really is like a witch’s spell. You’re enchanted by the conditioning of tones and literal sirens that shape-shift you into “work mode” when you hear them. In time, that ends up being the case for all sudden loud noises. The problem is not all loud noises are emergencies. It’s hard to turn the switch off once it’s on, especially when it’s a false alarm and nothing was demanded of your hands. It makes you short circuit. Normal feelings run off like a wild animal into a psychic forest somewhere. On a good day, it takes at least an hour for them to come back. That’s the average amount of time for an EMS run. The trained emotional delay is necessary to do the job, but can cost you being human. Frozen in work mode. Under a spell.

Poetry is a way of reversing the spell. It serves like food plots to lure and trap the wild animal back in its pen. For example, I know that I am meant to mature into the old man who don’t speak. That comes from a poem I wrote. In it is a hidden riddle written as a cryptic note I keep to hold myself accountable. Most of what I write contains an extra hidden interpretation I don’t expect 95% of people to take away. That poem in particular is not about coffee or becoming voiceless or silent. For me, the man who doesn’t speak is my future self who has finally learned how to fully ‘be’. Entering into a sanctified form.

I have cups of silence with The Old Man when I can. It’s a very specific thing. My road is long, but I’m walking it and poetry helps. It gives things name, then form. Robert Bly said in a poem,

“We cannot remain in love with what we cannot name.”

I believe that to be profoundly true and that’s what poetry does.

As for stories, they help me share a world and a heart with my kids and others. It helps remove the blinders I gave myself and see the world fresh through eyes less jaded. So back to the rusty old basics I go like when professional baseball players hit off the tee. I’m also improving muscle memory to develop new reactions. All in order to remember how to be a 95 percenter. Necessary work with old worn out tools.

It’s poetry, once again, that teaches that:

“[If you can]… watch the things you gave your life to, broken, and stoop and build them up with worn out tools… [then you will become a man, my son]” - Kipling

And it’s rusty old stories that taught me the necessity of bucketing out the pond and retrieving the wild man. And that danger is counterbalanced by beauty. Too much beauty, and danger will blindside you. But too much danger, and you blind yourself to the beauty around you. There rises the straight and narrow, and the path begins to show itself. Suddenly, I see Christ dressed in an Ulster tale with revelations bespoke to me.

The death and tragedy we encounter in Fire and EMS aren’t the results of geopolitics or the bloodlust greed. It comes from some sort of primordial chaos smuggled into things like Chance, Luck, and Happenstance (in addition to the murder, addiction, neglect, ignorance, irresponsibility and accidents). It’s different than war. It’s a faucet of dosed chaos camouflaged inside the day-to-day that drips daily. That’s the devil we dance with, the Greek god of our island. Oddly enough, you can find a pattern to a lot of it, but that’s way too controversial to get into.

Mentally, is where the war takes place: the resistance against chaos becoming the comfort zone (or the comfort zone becoming a combat zone). There’s also the resistance against your own propaganda where you break things just so you can be the one to fix them. Then there’s the resistance to making everyone else conform to your copes. You have to fight these battles or become stone.

At the end of the day, there’s a part of me in all this that is hardened, unfinished, and struggles with emotions sitting in their assigned seats at every roll call. But that same part of me is what also allows me to help others in dire straits. It’s difficult to parse out. It also compounds when you’re not exactly the one that tragedy is happening to but share in it all the same like an intimate stranger of rescue.

You know you can’t fit 10 lbs of shit into a 5 pound bag. But you also know… you’re going to have to try. And all the extra shit falling out of the bag is no excuse to be anything but good still. That’s part of the purpose of the knife between your teeth— to be good.

When you boil it all down, when you face it headlong, two things become obvious

#1. You need a miracle.

#2. You can’t save yourself.

The latter being the harder of the two to accept and believe. But a few cups with The Old Man and you start to see things differently like your mind is getting renewed.

It’s good to be a hero, better to be a saint. Lord, have mercy on what I am, mercy on what I ain’t. For I refuse to turn to stone.

I Am Not A Good Man

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