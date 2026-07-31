Lion’s Honey

Lion’s Honey

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James Hart's avatar
James Hart
1d

Pickles make the sandwich. Even if they're never eaten and lay untouched on the plate and go abandoned, their freshness, temperature, shape and bouquet tell you everything you need to know about the sandwich, and the establishment.

We are in full accord on this.

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Paul Horton's avatar
Paul Horton
1d

One of the greatest odes to a pickle ever recorded

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