It’s hard to say what makes a thing special? It’s not like something has to be exceptional beyond compare to earn the title. Sometimes when we experience something is what makes it more special than what it actually is. I knew a burger joint that was both. Heck, to only call it a burger joint is like only calling Harambe a zoo animal. It fails to divulge the world carried on the shoulders of the unforgettable.

Bailey’s Range was the name of the place. Originally located in downtown St. Louis, Missouri. Nicole and I were just getting back from our honeymoon in Yellowstone. The idiot who planned the trip decided to book the last 2 days out West by staying in a teepee in The Badlands. I may or may not have failed to research how only a gas station and a KOA is all that exists there. But all that was in the rearview. (I’d still take a teepee over a hotel, by the way). Our last pitstop had been Cedar Rapids, Iowa. We were passing through Mark Twain’s old stomping grounds in Hannibal when my 11 day old wife said the words that must’ve fell from God’s mouth to hers, “We should try Bailey’s Range when we get to St. Louis. I’m starvin’ Jonny!” She calls me Jonny.

So we arrived at 946 Olive Street in downtown St. Louis, not too far from where the greatest baseball team to grace the face of the earth calls home. Where 10 years prior to this I celebrated in the streets with everyone in the city after attending Game 5 of the 2006 World Series. The place where I pointed at a midget raising a 40 ounce bottle of Old English in the air like the Statue of Liberty while standing on the hood of a white Yukon slow rolling down Clark Avenue. He pointed back at me and we both yelled “Yeahhh!” and pumped our fists like meatheads from Jersey Shore.

Nicole and I walk into this hipster haven of a burger joint where old windows suspend from the ceiling pretending to be a wall. We have no expectations nor a clue how to be seated. After a prolonged wait to confirm hipsters do in fact run the place, we were seated at a row of pushed together tables like a 50 foot trough for humans to eat at.

Our personalities projected onto our orders. She got something safe from the “Range Classics” list: Dave’s Chop House burger—aged sirloin beef patty, smoked Gouda, bacon jam, and rosemary cream cheese.

I ordered from a category on the menu labeled Burger Battle. Whichever burger gets ordered more that week, survives to next week.

Bourbon St. Banger once defended its title for 7 straight weeks

The quick math in my head said, “This is the only chance you’ll have to experience either burger. The others will still be there if you ever come back. Choose a champion, Jonny.” (The statistician in my head also calls me Jonny).

So I ordered a burger called Put A Ring On It. Looking back now, how unknowingly corny of a choice for a newly wed guy to get. But whatever. That’s what I got— a bacon cheese burger with beer cheese and an onion ring.

After wondering a few times if the waitress forgot about us or not, the food finally arrived with a pickle spear on the side. I’m not really a pickle guy so I didn’t think much of it. No big deal just your common courtesy pickle. But to only call these pickles pickles is like only referring to Tom Brady as a 6th round pick. Yes, he is, but there’s so much more to the story you’re leaving out! These pickles are doing more than pickle spears are supposed to be capable of. These pickles are like Bo Jackson.

My burger had battled another burger on the menu, but the pickle wanted a shot at the title against the burger on my plate. Which is crazy, because it wasn’t even close. The burger was phenomenal, so I was pleasantly shocked to witness the pickle knock a burger out faster than McGregor slept Jose Aldo.

This pickle spear, you guys… is the holy lance that drips into the holy grail and heals the king. The kind of stuff that old legends are made of. I’ve never been more sure of anything in my life.

I have journeyed to the Show Me and I have been shown.

In the back alley of the business, I saw a homeless guy eat a pickle out of the dumpster. Once he swallowed it, he walked straight to a bank and took out a mortgage on a 2 bedroom bungalow in Soulard. I wouldn’t believe it either if I didn’t see it with my own eyes. That’s how good these pickles are.

Needless to say, we would definitely be coming back. It became a tradition every time we visited St. Louis that we ate there. Each time, I continued to be suckered into the burger battle, but I also discovered their Brussels sprouts. Yes, Brussels sprouts. The best I’ve had. I even took note of the ingredients to attempt making them at home. I got so close once. Phenomenal wings there too. Then the ice cream. I mean, it just never stops with this place.

But anyway…

We exited the wonderful hipster burger haven totally impressed and walked across the street to Jack Patrick’s Bar & Grill. I once again tried a new thing in a new place as I’m prone to do.

“Smithwick’s draft.”

(Bartender angles a glass under the tap, pulls lever, leaves a 1” foam head, and hands me the cold glass of red ale)

Little did I know… ladies and gentlemen. Little. Did. I. Know!

I drank the pint of Smithwick’s with the same look on my face Forest had when he discovered he had a son.

The smoothness, the creamy subtle caramel notes and the clean finish.

“Oh my gosh.”

“What?”

“I think this beer might be… perfect.”

And there I stood inside that fine bar, a mere mortal catching a glimpse of the great beyond. I was completely in love with life then and there. Three days removed from touring Mount Rushmore and there I was chiseling my own— my favorite girl, my new favorite restaurant, sipping my new favorite ale just after holding the pickled Spear of Destiny. If this was marriage, then I think her and I will be alright.

Years later, we came back to Bailey’s Range. We were seated up top this time. Nicole was halfway through her first pregnancy. We were still trying to figure out names. She liked Henry. I liked Patrick. We were close to going with Patrick Henry Murphy but she wasn’t sold. We drank our water while we waited for our food. I looked out the window and saw a name on an awning across the street.

“What about Jack Patrick?” I said.

Her eyes lit up, “Okay! I actually like that.”

And in that upstairs wooden booth by the window at Bailey Range’s old downtown location is where we named our first child, Jack Patrick Murphy.

Sadly though, I have to announce that Bailey’s Range (now located on Shaw Blvd) is closing for good on August 1st. That’s tomorrow. I’ve never had a restaurant break my heart before. I’m not sure what the protocol is for this. I just know it’s like watching Lincoln’s face get removed from Mt. Rushmore by like some other country’s missile or something. And people are telling me it happens or there will be others. But those same people use an Android and turn your group chat messages green. Are we really going to trust Android users with anything regarding social happiness?

Android users… smh

So if you’re in St. Louis today, and you’re up to it, do me a favor: stop by Jack Patrick’s, order a Smithwick’s for me, and cheers to the places that break the rules of ordinary existence and become something special that we’ll never forget.

Til next time!

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