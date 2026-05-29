A Southern Illinois tourism page, do.soill, posted a story the other day that I found to be keen and very true.

Her intuition is spot on in the matter. Even with the inevitable bastardizing of the title of Storyteller, I see the influx as an overall net positive that’ll have its growing pains. As Lindsay points out (even as a promoter herself) not all storytelling is storytelling.

The question then is what is this ever aloof storytelling she’s alluding to?

Obviously everyone is free to tell stories at will, and when you have a reputation for doing so, well hey, you’re a storyteller! Good on ya. What Lindsay is pointing at in her video is preserving the ilk of a certain kind of storytelling— traditional storytelling. Traditional storytellers approach storytelling with a certain rigor and responsibility. They are disciplined and refined. A good one is like a black belt in jiu jitsu.

There is a place for the seller who tells, I think. The seller tells a spiel, and we love a good spiel. Especially when it comes with a good schtick. For kicks we’ll call them “schtick spielers.” I’m not demonizing the schtick, the spiel, nor the schtick spieler. It’s just worth remembering that the nature of a spiel is appeal, and it offers an emotion as part of the deal with an agenda (good or bad). The pitch beneath the story is always the same: if you owned that thing, then you would feel like this. It’s similar to taking capsuled supplements. They are all the benefits without the labor. They aren’t “bad for you,” but you shouldn’t take them on an empty stomach. They’re not designed to be the meal itself.

A traditional storyteller, on the other hand, doesn’t supplement. They don’t attempt to remove the thorn from the rose, or the stinger from the bee. They know that solutions are really only ever trade-offs. They know reality comes at a cost. They tell of the beauty in the rose’s petals as well as its thorns. One comes with the other, not as a pairing (like capsules with a meal), but as the way things exist in wholeness.

Anything worthwhile demands grit to endure the pricks that come with it, while still remaining gentle enough not to tear the petals from the stem. That’s the dance.

There’s a mystery and style of movement taught in that. The answer is not external either. Unlike the schtick spielers, traditional storytellers don’t tell you what the meaning of a story is explicitly, lest you become reliant on the one who fed it to you. Traditional storytellers point you back into yourself to find meaning for yourself. They let the story do the heavy lifting.

This old and proven form is like an oral museum. The purpose isn’t to walk out holding memorabilia. The purpose is to muse upon the contents of the story and exercise wonder.

Within all of us lives a mythic world of wonder that happens to have its own terrain, its own heroes, and its own universal dramas. It’s where virtues dance in masquerade. The mythic world is where we learn different dance moves of different virtues. Storytellers aren’t dance instructors, they are seasoned dance partners that lead as you find your own rhythm in your own bones. That’s what Lindsay is on about in the video hoping to protect.

Let’s hover a little closer to solid ground now.

I own a dvd series called Human Planet. It’s just like the series Planet Earth except it includes humans and their relationship with the land in extreme places around the world. One episode highlights two boys in search of wild honey. They whistle for a bird that’s called a Honey Guide. It lands in a nearby tree and whistles back. The boys communicate through whistling as they follow the Honey Guide’s lead to the nearest tree with a bee hive.

The boys climb the tree to get to the hive. One of them billows smoke on the hive to calm the bees, while the other reaches in and grabs a large chunk of honeycomb. Each of them endure beestings, but they get the honey. That’s the cost of entry. That’s the price of sweetness in its natural state.

The final step the boys perform is the most important:

They give back.

They reward the bird with a piece of the honeycomb.

The narrator shares the fabled wisdom passed down to the boys (dating back thousands of years most likely) explaining why they give back to the bird.

“If you don’t give the Honey Guide its reward, next time it will lead you to a lion’s den.”

The boys didn’t have to know where the hive was located. They only needed to know the language of their local bird and proper superstition.

Nowadays we have a bad relationship with the word superstition. I’d actually contend that a gesture aligned in wisdom is what being superstitious really is. However, if you forget the wisdom that animates the gesture, then it becomes empty. Unfortunately, that’s what we associate superstition with today— empty gestures. But we also forgot how to talk to birds and ask them where the best honey is. So let’s be humble about it, because it was that “silly superstition” that trained the bird to become a trusty assistant. It was that “silly superstition” that achieved a fever pitch of harmony in terms of evolutionary biology. No government funded lab needed.

Gratitude trained the bird to trust and be trusted.

Traditional storytellers are like Honey Guides. They have road maps to wild honey we search for. They’ll lead you to sweet goodness speaking a strange coded language that many of us have forgotten, but in the end, it’s up to you to take the stings if you really want the honey. You have to reach in the hive of your own life and pull out the honeycomb with your own throbbing hand.

What’s said for Honey Guides could also be said for storytellers— if a culture neglects its traditional storytellers, then they’ll find themselves with guides that lead them into a lion’s den.

Gratitude isn’t a fluffy ideal. It’s the movement of a life-sustaining principle.

Back to the spiel. There’s a seat at the storytelling table for the seller. But when the sellers who tell, are seated in the cultural seats of the traditional storytellers then greed, not gratitude, becomes the guide; becomes the trainer. As we know:

Greed trains envy, and envy trains deceit.

Trust, then, becomes a damsel in distress, and everyone everywhere has a spiel about how to save her. All of them promise a harmless rescue, a supplement of pain. But in reality, only humble gratitude will free her… and that kind of gratitude is not harmless, it’s painful.

To be able to hand something back with swollen hands lodged with stingers to a measly bird is humble gratitude. The Honey is obtained not by inflicting, but enduring. That’s the kind of lessons the birds, the bees and the trees offer to teach us when we look for stories and not spiels alone. I’m reminded of that great line in the Proverbs, “study the ant, o sluggard, and become wiser.”

Anyway, here’s the sum up:

All trees are trees, but not all trees offer the same fruit. So it is with storytellers. One guides you to find honey in them, the other guides you to find honey in you. We’d do well to keep both. And we can. We just have to seat them properly at the cultural table.

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