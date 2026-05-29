Lion’s Honey

Lion’s Honey

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Josh Datko's avatar
Josh Datko
Jun 1

I might switch my linkedin job to "storyteller" just to see what comes in :)

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1 reply by Jon Murphy
James Hart's avatar
James Hart
May 29

Great exploration, Jon. Your story about the boys is so important. We live so wrapped up in our world of A/C, screens, asphalt and Amazon that we don't see that stories about King Arthur work exactly the same way. They always have, that's the old technology at play. Heracles, Goldenlocks, Fionn, Baba Yaga and Coyote all work in that way: stories, the land, the people, and a proper orientation toward the good all work together in real, tangible, not-kidding-around synchronicity.

I also believe Martin Shaw's comment is true about our having too many stories floating around out there. Many of them are incomplete and don't serve all ends, but we mistake them for truth because we're unpracticed in discerning the difference.

Doing what I can to share the good ones. I don't know what kind of good it can provide, but because these stories have helped me so much, I can't help but to try to pay them forward in whatever way I can.

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