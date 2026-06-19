There’s a lot of wonder surrounding Bigfoot. The Chippewa people use it as a totem for honesty in their 7 Sacred Teachings. They refer to it as the sa’be

In Ojibwe (the Chippewa language), kitchi sa’be means to “walk tall,” which is to carry yourself with strong integrity, not deceiving oneself or others. The sa’be totem is also associated with living in harmony with nature as we are all a sacred part of creation.

Perhaps the most curious part of their 7 totems is that the sa’be is the only so-called mythical creature on it. But regardless of its biological profile, it remains a living totem, especially in Murphysboro, Illinois where they host The Big Muddy Monster Festival.

It’s an annual celebration that reminds us to venture into nature with wonder, rather than conquest, and receive the promise of community in return.

Rather than wondering if Bigfoot is “real,” I wonder more on how it came to be in the first place? And why the image seems tattooed on our collective consciousness.

What exactly does it mean when we can’t forget a thing? Especially something we don’t even believe is there.

It’s been a few thousand years now that this Sasquatch has stomped around the fog of our woods, and, simultaneously, around the fog of our minds.

Murphysboro’s Liberty Theatre during the BMM Festival

What we can’t erase, bone memory forces us to remember, reminding us what it takes to hunt, to face giants, to explore a forest. It twists our arms to remember what we already know, but tend to forget, like how true memories prohibit the use of cameras.

We have tendency to step back from being in the flow of a moment in order to capture the moment with a photo; only to look back on the photo wishing we could step back inside the moment. It’s a subtle but viscous cycle.

Perhaps that’s why certain Indigenous cultures believe photos steal (or trap) pieces of our soul. Another one of those out-dated superstitions we swipe left on. I mean, just look at all the photos we have nowadays and how full our souls finally are! Right?

… right?

Oh, right. I forgot about all the unexplained anxiety that we identify with these days. Of course, there’s more to it than that. It’s not all due to cameras. But a focus on lived memory wouldn’t hurt.

Poet and essayist, Mandy Morris wrote about lived memory vs aesthetic memory saying,

“Lived memory moves differently, taking time and involving risk, requiring bodies to share space and experience embarrassment, misjudgment, and change. It is not something curated but something carried, which makes it less transferable but more formative.” - The Last Generation To Remember Together?

Risk. Carried. Formative.

These are marrow makers of bone memory.

Mandy’s essay is not about Bigfoot, but explores nostalgia, culture, and the loss of shared time due to technology. It just so happens that the egregore of these ideals amalgamate into the Bigfoot legend.

The lore lives on because it hypes offline experiences, and it’s in our bones to be communal. Our offline community is where we share tables, campfires, fresh air, dirt, scrapes, and failures that aren’t permanently recorded.

It’s only in digital space that we can pull receipts of every mistake someone has made. The natural heart is much more forgiving than the digital heart. It’s a more honest way of life. One where coming-of-age takes place in phases like cycles of the moon rather than snapshots judged in totality.

Lived memory plays into what gets stored as bone memory. It’s an idea that might be difficult for the scientific reductionist to accept even though it’s older, much more reliable, not to mention, inevitable.

Without prompt, I see kids sit around a fire when suddenly an instinct for a story arises. Not just any story, but specifically, one with a little spook and a little wonder to it. They want to feel their own hearts beating next to a fire under the stars. Then a flashlight will illuminate underneath a chin, and a story is attempted. Where does that instinct come from?

Think about this, shamans wore different face paint or masks for different rituals. That sounds completely foreign to a Westerner until you realize one of the masks they wore signaled that God was present during a ceremonial ritual. Today, a priest’s neck band signals the same thing. The instinct was carried along.

Bigfoot is an icon in rural places because rural cultures survive through community and a healthy relationship with the local land. You could say that Bigfoot lore within a community is also a way of saying to outsiders,

“Don’t mess with our forests or we will shape-shift into a monster and chase you away.”

Part of the symbolism of Bigfoot is protecting the forest. It’s also a call to adventure. Risk-taking. Un-combed and uncouth. Bukowski’s Man With The Beautiful Eyes. There’s anthropomorphic shape and mould that the lore promotes:

There’s a monster in the forest, go see what it’s about. But don’t to go alone. You’ll need friends, so be friendly. You’ll need courage, so be courageous. You need to know how to hunt, so find an elder. Learn to be still in a wild place. Learn to listen to the natural rhythms of the world around you.

Hunters know codes of conduct exist in the wild. They abide by the wilderness code that says to kill the oldest and biggest, not— kill anything and all of them. They know better than anyone that

if you preserve the wildlife, it will preserve you in return.

That’s what Bigfoot folklore brings to the table. It reinforces community, storytelling, and appreciation for the outdoors. Community stories are good for its bones. It protects the strong, natural and beautiful.

With all that said, there’s really only one question that matters in the grand scheme of things, and it’s right on par with the Chippewa sa’be totem.

If you were to see the Big Muddy Monster yourself, do you walk tall enough to convince others by your word alone, or would you need a camera for proof?

Big Muddy Monster mural in Murphysboro, IL

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