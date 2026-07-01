The very first poem I ever read was The Rose That Grew From The Concrete by Tupac Shakur. It appeared as the image below after Asking Jeeves (pre-Google era) song lyrics on the internet circa 2000.

It’s not long and fancy, but its runs a mile deep. The poem doesn’t please the eye of the reader as much as it lends an eye with which to see. It was as if the poem was immediately tattooed on my heart.

When I was 20 years old I wrote a response poem to it. A response poem is an elaborated version of the original, or a poem that speaks back to the original in an obvious way.

The instrumental in my recording is the same one I used in Plastic Christ At The Dollar Store. I like this beat as a theme. It draws certain things out of me that others don’t. To use a Drake reference, poems over this instrumental are my version of 9AM In Dallas, 5AM In Toronto. They are freestyle poems that exist in a certain vein, or a certain attitude.

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There’s another poem by Tupac that is hauntingly sober, and I would be lying if I said it wasn’t one of the top 3 pieces of literature that shaped me as a person. I’ve had it memorized for many years.

In The Event Of My Demise by Tupac Shakur (recording from 2019)

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- Have you ever had a poem immediately grab you and write itself inside your sinew? If so, which one?

- When you listen to music, what do you hear first— the lyrics or the beat?

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