Lion’s Honey

Lion’s Honey

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justin Patrick Moore's avatar
Justin Patrick Moore
1d

Thanks for sharing these... so many songs, and poems that meant something to me... but looking back to the same time period in my life as you mentioned this one, around 20, I guess I don't know off the top of my head.

It's hard to separate the lyric and the beat, both are integral, but I guess it depends on the lyric and the beat.

Reply
Share
Henny Hiemenz's avatar
Henny Hiemenz
14h

Almost all of the time I only hear the music. I’ve sometimes realized, after years of listening to a favorite song, what the words actually say.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jon Murphy and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Murphy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture