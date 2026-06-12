Lion’s Honey

Lion’s Honey

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R.A. Godson's avatar
R.A. Godson
Jun 12

Wow, what a great story! I live in Germany now, but I was born in Alton, Illinois, and lived in St. Louis for a while, so the Cardinals and Native culture took me down memory lane lol. This piece deserves a spotlight! Deeply emotional and full of references that feel so real and lived. Thanks again for sharing this story with us!

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1 reply by Jon Murphy
Paul Horton's avatar
Paul Horton
Jun 12

This is giving Field of Dreams vibes. A great Father's Day tribute.

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