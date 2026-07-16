Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Hand-made dreams create hand-made lives, Hand-made lives create hand-made heroes, Hand-made heroes create hand-made music, And hand-made music creates hand-made dreams

A man ain’t nothing but a man, but before that machine beats me, I’ll die with a hammer in my hands

Writers, poets, artists, and musicians are born with a hammer in their hands. That also means other things are out of our hands. We have no choice but to deal with the metal machines to some degree or another.

Sometimes all we can control in life is how we go out. And whatever that choice may be will dictate how we live. John Henry made his choice. We remember his name, his hammer, and his cause. What about us?

Will you leave here empty-handed? or when we find you resting your back, will you have hammer still hand?

May every gravestone deserve these words spoken over it,

“Here lies a steel-drivin’ John Henry!”

“Here lies a steel-drivin’ Paulie Anne!”

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